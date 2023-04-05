Michael Mann really is making a Heat 2 movie

The writer-director is in early talks with Warner Bros. to bring his critically acclaimed prequel/sequel novel to the big screen.

'Heat 2,' by Michael Mann and Meg Gardiner Heat 2 Show More About Heat 2 type Book genre Crime

If the action is the juice for you, then we've got good news: Heat 2 is in the early stages of development as a movie.

EW has confirmed that director Michael Mann, who co-wrote Heat 2 as a novel with Meg Gardiner last year, is in negotiations with Warner Bros. to film the prequel/sequel to his 1995 crime cinema classic Heat. Deadline first reported the news.

Rumors have been swirling around the potential movie for a few weeks now, and Deadline reports that Mann has been in talks with Adam Driver (the star of Mann's upcoming film Ferrari) to star as Neil McCauley, a younger version of Robert De Niro's character from the original Heat. A source familiar with the project, however, told EW the Driver detail was not accurate. Representatives for Driver and Mann didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

'Heat 2,' by Michael Mann and Meg Gardiner 'Heat 2,' by Michael Mann and Meg Gardiner | Credit: William Morrow

Heat 2 serves as both a prequel and a sequel to the first film. The story follows McCauley, Chris Shiherlis (originally played by Val Kilmer), and Vincent Hanna (originated by Al Pacino) in the years leading up to the L.A. crime saga, and chronicles what happens to the surviving characters in the years after. It was one of EW's favorite books of 2022, and feels cinematic even on the page.

At a Tribeca Film Festival screening of the new 4K restoration of Heat last summer (where attendees were given advance copies of Heat 2), Pacino suggested that Timothee Chalamet could play a younger version of his character. Alas, there's been no news on that front yet.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: