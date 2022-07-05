The upcoming novel, written by Mann and Meg Gardiner, is both a prequel and sequel to the 1995 film. The director is already thinking of adapting it for the screen.

Michael Mann wants to adapt his upcoming Heat novel into a 'very large ambitious movie'

Michael Mann's Heat is only getting hotter.

Mann fans already know that a novel set both before and after the events of the director's 1995 masterpiece is on the way. Co-written by Mann and Meg Gardiner, Heat 2 brings back characters like Al Pacino's Vincent Hanna, Val Kilmer's Chris Shiherlis, and Tom Noonan's Kelso as it bounces between a story set six years before the events of the film and one exploring the film's aftermath. It doesn't hit bookstores until August, but Mann is already mapping out a film adaptation.

"It's totally planned to be a movie," Mann says in a new interview with Empire magazine. "Is it a modest movie? No. Is it a very expensive series? No. It's going to be one large movie."

Heat 1995 AL PACINO, ROBERT DE NIRO Vincent Hanna (Al Pacino) and Neil McCauley (Robert De Niro) in 'Heat.' | Credit: Everett Collection

These days, it can seem like only superheroes and toyetic franchises are afforded the "large movie" treatment, but Mann is confident that Heat's enduring popularity is a sign of its modern viability.

"When you check out its prominence in home vid for over 20 years, this thing really has legs," Mann told Empire. "People are still watching it, people are still talking about it. It's a brand. It's kind of a Heat universe, in a way. And that certainly justifies a very large ambitious movie."

So if Heat 2 does become a movie, who would star? Probably not Pacino, since the majority of the new story is a prequel, but the actor suggested Dune's Timothée Chalamet as a potential Vincent at the Tribeca Film Festival last month.

It's time to ask yourself, Timothée: Is the action the juice?