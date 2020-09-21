Michael Lonsdale, who played Bond villain Hugo Drax in Moonraker, dies at 89

The actor's other credits included Day of the Jackal and The Remains of the Day.

Michael Lonsdale, the Anglo-French actor best known for playing villainous Hugo Drax opposite Roger Moore's 007 in the 1979 James Bond adventure Moonraker, has died at the age of 89, according to the BBC.

His many other film credits included The Day of the Jackal, Ronin, The Remains of the Day, Munich, and Of Gods and Men, for which he won a César award. On the small screen, Lonsdale appeared in the 1982 miniseries Smiley's People, based on the John le Carré novel of the same name.

James Bond film franchise producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli paid tribute to the actor following the news of his death.

"We are very sad to learn of the passing of Michael Lonsdale, who played Hugo Drax in Moonraker," the pair wrote on Twitter. "He was an extraordinarily talented actor and a very dear friend. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time.”