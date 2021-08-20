Michael Keaton looks back on Batman, Beetlejuice, and more of his memorable roles

Night Shift (1982))

Ron Howard's Oscar-and-Felix tale of two mismatched co-workers (Keaton and Henry Winkler) at a New York City morgue nearly didn't become the actor's first big break: "I don't how many times I had to go back in and audition," he recalls. "It was just callback after callback after callback." But he loved the concept of opposites, and the script: "Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel, they're terrific comedy writers. In fact, I never thought of this before, but Lowell, I think, actually wrote on The Odd Couple. [Ed. note: it's true]....And they gave me the green light to riff a lot, so I did."

On opening day, he remembers, "I purposely went to see it alone. I wanted to sit right there in the middle of the theater in the afternoon, and it was wonderful. I don't know any other word to use, to tell you the truth." So where, these days, is his character's trademark satin bomber jacket? Keaton laughs. "You know what, I try to keep a little something for me and also to hand down to kids and grandkids, and that's one of the few things from that movie that I hung onto."