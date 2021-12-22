Batman icon Michael Keaton joins Batgirl
The actor is already poised to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne and his crime-fighting alter ego in The Flash.
Batgirl is adding another caped crusader to its ensemble.
Michael Keaton has joined the cast of Warner Bros.' upcoming DC film starring Leslie Grace (In the Heights) as Barbara Gordon/Batgirl, EW has learned. While the details of Keaton's role are being kept under wraps for now, he is rumored to be suiting up as Batman again after 30 years, reprising his role as Bruce Wayne and his crime-fighting alter ego, which he originally played in Tim Burton's 1989 Batman. It has already been confirmed that he's playing the Dark Knight alongside Ben Affleck's version in the upcoming film The Flash, starring Ezra Miller.
Batgirl centers on the daughter of Police Commissioner James Gordon as she becomes the titular fan-favorite DC hero. Other confirmed cast members are Brendan Fraser as the villain Firefly, J.K. Simmons as the commissioner, and Jacob Scipio. The film is being directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life) and is currently in production, slated for a 2022 release on HBO Max. (Meanwhile, The Flash is due in theaters Nov. 4, 2022.)
Representatives for Keaton and Warner Bros. declined to comment.
Keaton recently opened up to Variety about how he'd been thinking about donning the cape and cowl once more when he got the call to join The Flash. "'What would that be like?' or 'What if I had to do that again?'" he remembered asking himself. "Just because I was curious didn't mean I wanted to do it. So it took a long time, frankly… I'm not just gonna say I'll do it. It has to be good. And there has to be a reason."
