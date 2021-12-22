Batman icon Michael Keaton joins Batgirl

Batgirl centers on the daughter of Police Commissioner James Gordon as she becomes the titular fan-favorite DC hero. Other confirmed cast members are Brendan Fraser as the villain Firefly , J.K. Simmons as the commissioner, and Jacob Scipio. The film is being directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life) and is currently in production, slated for a 2022 release on HBO Max. (Meanwhile, The Flash is due in theaters Nov. 4, 2022.)

Keaton recently opened up to Variety about how he'd been thinking about donning the cape and cowl once more when he got the call to join The Flash. "'What would that be like?' or 'What if I had to do that again?'" he remembered asking himself. "Just because I was curious didn't mean I wanted to do it. So it took a long time, frankly… I'm not just gonna say I'll do it. It has to be good. And there has to be a reason."