Michael Keaton declares himself the best Batman to Jimmy Kimmel

The star of Tim Burton's Dark Knight movies also played coy with Kimmel on his involvement in the new Flash.

Michael Keaton had an "it me" moment when he solved the question, who is the best cinematic Batman?

The star of director Tim Burton's Dark Knight movies, 1989's Batman and 1992's Batman Returns, declared himself the best of the Caped Crusaders, which includes Christian Bale, George Clooney, Ben Affleck, and now Robert Pattinson. "Me!" Keaton exclaimed when asked the question by Kimmel.

As EW reported in June, Keaton is in talks to return as Batman for at least one DC film in the future. In August, filmmaker Andy Muschietti (It, It Chapter Two) confirmed that film to be his upcoming The Flash, which will take inspiration from the Flashpoint comic arc in having Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) running so fast that he breaks through into parallel realties and meets different versions of Batman. Keaton, Muschitti said, will have a "substantial" part, while Affleck's iteration will return.

"I can't confirm anything," Keaton told Kimmel on his show Wednesday night. But the actor did say, "We're having discussions, as they say. We're talking about it. We'll see if it happens."

