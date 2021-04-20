Michael Keaton confirmed to return as Batman in The Flash movie

The actor will reprise the superhero role next to Ezra Miller in director Andy Muschietti's upcoming Flash film.

It's official. Michael Keaton, who played the Dark Knight in Tim Burton's era of Batman movies, will return to don the cape and cowl again in the upcoming Flash movie.

The Flash director Andy Muschietti stated in August that he had big plans with a "substantial" role for Keaton's Batman, even though Ben Affleck is also set to reprise his Caped Crusader after debuting in Zack Snyder's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. But Keaton's casting seemed in doubt when he told Deadline he's keeping tabs on the COVID-19 situation. But, no, EW can confirm the actor never left the project.

Batman Returns Michael Keaton in 'Batman Returns' | Credit: Everett Collection

The Flash takes inspiration from the Flashpoint arc from DC Comics, which sees the Scarlet Speedster running so fast using the speed force that he actually teleports to different parallel realities. It's a concept teased in Snyder's Batman v Superman and the recently released Snyder Cut of Justice League on HBO Max. That explains the multiple Batmen.

Muschietti, who previously directed It and It Chapter Two for Warner Bros., announced this week that The Flash is starting production. He also shared the film's official logo treatment, which sees various lighting streaks jetting off of the Flash symbol — likely a nod to the parallel dimensions Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) will traverse.

The last time Keaton portrayed Batman was nearly 29 years ago in 1992's Batman Returns, which featured Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman and Danny DeVito as Penguin. In 2014, Keaton starred in Birdman about an actor known for playing a popular superhero in film trying to making a comeback on the stage. Art (somewhat) imitating life.

The Flash will also feature Young and the Restless Daytime Emmy nominee Sasha Calle as Supergirl, making the actress the first Latina to portray the character.

