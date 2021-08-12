Michael Keaton addresses his Batman return in The Flash

The actor called it "shockingly normal" and "a little bit emotional" donning the cape and cowl once more.

The Bat has spoken. Michael Keaton, who starred as the Caped Crusader in Tim Burton's 1989 Batman and 1992's Batman Returns, opened up about putting the super-suit back on for the upcoming Flash movie.

Keaton agreed it was like "muscle memory" when asked in an interview with Jakes Takes about donning the cape and cowl once more.

"It was shockingly normal. It was weird," the actor said. "And like I went, 'Oh! Oh yeah. That's right.' But also, then you start to play the scenes and a lot of memories, a lot of really interesting sense memories [come back]."

The Flash, directed by Andy Muschietti, will feature multiple Batmen as it deals with the multiverse of the DCEU. The story is based on the Flashpoint comics, which see speedster Barry Allen moving so fast that he breaks the barrier of his reality and moves into parallel dimensions. Ben Affleck is also reprising his role of Batman, while Ezra Miller stars as Barry and Sasha Calle appears as Supergirl.

Keaton's era of Batman came back to the forefront in a new comic series that is based on Burton's film. Sam Hamm, the movie's original screenwriter, pens the Batman '89 comic, which features art by Joe Quinones and Leonardo Ito.

In a separate interview with Collider, Keaton said it was "a little bit emotional" returning to the role.

"Just a rush of memories," he said. "Without giving anything away, which I can't, basically the first shot, not of the entire movie but let's say the introduction [of Batman], is so good that when we walked on and started talking about a couple of shots and the angles, I went, 'Woah, this is big. This is great.' I don't even mean for me. Just the imagery, it's great. And reminiscent, to some degree, of Tim Burton."

The Flash is currently on track for a 2022 premiere.