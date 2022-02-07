Michael Jackson biopic from Bohemian Rhapsody producer takes a big step forward

The Michael Jackson biopic Michael is now one step closer to hitting the big screen.

Lionsgate announced Monday that it has landed worldwide distribution rights to the film, which hails from Oscar-winning producer Graham King (Bohemian Rhapsody) and screenwriter John Logan (Gladiator).

Michael promises to "give audiences an in-depth portrayal of the complicated man who became the King of Pop," according to a news release. "It will bring to life Jackson's most iconic performances as it gives an informed insight into the entertainer's artistic process and personal life."

There's no word yet on who will portray Jackson or who will direct.

Michael Jackson - File Photos By Kevin Mazur Michael Jackson | Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

"I first met the Jackson family in 1981 and I'm humbled to bring their legacy to the big screen," King said in a statement. "Sitting at Dodger Stadium watching the Victory Tour, I could never have imagined that nearly 38 years later I would get the privilege to be a part of this film."

King will produce the film along with the co-executors of the Michael Jackson estate, John Branca and John McClain. King and Logan, meanwhile, previously worked together on Martin Scorsese's The Aviator.

It seems King won't stop till he gets enough… biopics. In addition to Michael and the Oscar-winning Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, he's currently developing the story of the Bee Gees for the big screen.

While this will be the first biopic about Jackson, his life and career have been constantly covered, including in the 2019 HBO documentary Leaving Neverland. That film focused on Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who allege that they were sexually abused by Jackson as children, even though Robson testified in defense of Jackson at the singer's 2005 child molestation trial. (Jackson was acquitted.) The Jackson estate has blasted the documentary and called Robson's and Safechuck's allegations "absolutely false."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.