Whoopi Goldberg looked as if she'd seen a ghost on Thursday's episode of The View.

"Are there any roles you regret turning down?" the 67-year-old moderator asked Michael J. Fox during an interview about his new documentary, Still.

"There was a chance to work with you that I missed," Fox replied. "They talked to me about Ghost early on. I said, 'It'll never work.' I said, 'Whoopi's great, but it'll never work.' And then it was great, and huge, and I'm a f---ing idiot!"

Goldberg, who won an Oscar for her role in the 1990 romantic thriller starring Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze, recoiled with her mouth agape after Fox made the revelation.

"Well, you know what? There's still time," Goldberg told the Back to the Future actor. "So, yeah, we'll find something to do now!"

A representative for Fox did not immediately return EW's request for more information on the role he was reportedly offered in Ghost.

Last week, Fox first revealed the news to Variety, again stating that he "didn't see how it would work" when he was approached about appearing in the film, which follows the spirit of a murdered man (Swayze) who enlists the help of a psychic (Goldberg) to protect his partner (Moore) from those who killed him.

