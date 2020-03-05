Great Scott! Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd have a Back to the Future reunion

Back to the Future type Movie genre Sci-fi,

Talk about a blast from the past!

It was a Back to the Future reunion for costars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd, who recently met up at the annual poker tournament benefiting the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. Fox launched the foundation in 2000 after publicly announcing that in 1991, at age 29, he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

Luckily for fans of the beloved '80s sci-fi film, both actors captured the reunion on social media. "All in with @mrchristopherlloyd at @michaeljfoxorg Poker Night," Fox captioned his snap. Lloyd, who shared a slightly different picture of the duo at the same event, posted his with an homage to the film, writing, "Going 88mph for the @michaeljfoxorg Poker Night!" (that being the speed at which the DeLorean time machine must go in order to time-travel in the film).

2020 is shaping up to be a year of BTTF reunions. The long-gestating Back to the Future: The Musical is now playing at the Manchester Opera House in England for a 12-week engagement, before moving to London's West End. And this spring, a 35th-anniversary screening of Back to the Future will kick off the 11th annual TCM Classic Film Festival, with Fox, Lloyd, and Lea Thompson all set to attend. The festival will take place April 16-19 in Hollywood.

