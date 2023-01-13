Michael Bay denies killing a pigeon on 6 Underground set amid investigation by Italian authorities

"I am a well-known animal lover and major animal activist," Bay said in a statement. "No animal involved in the production was injured or harmed."

Michael Bay movies are known for their big explosions and action set pieces, and though precautions are taken to ensure nobody gets hurt, authorities in Italy are alleging that one poor soul wasn't so lucky.

According to a story broken by the Wrap, Bay is facing charges related to the death of a pigeon on the set of the 2018 Netflix film 6 Underground, starring Ryan Reynolds. The director denies the charges, touting "clear visual evidence" disputing the incident.

"I am a well-known animal lover and major animal activist," Bay said in a statement to the Wrap. "No animal involved in the production was injured or harmed. Or on any other production I've worked on in the past 30 years."

Michael Bay Filmmaker and alleged pigeon killer Michael Bay | Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Italian authorities, however, aren't having it. An insider with knowledge of the production told the Wrap that the bird was allegedly killed when a dolly collided with it during a take in Rome. The source added that an unnamed individual who happened to be on the set that day witnessed the alleged incident, took a photo, and reported it to Italian authorities.

But Bay claims to have his own proof. "We have clear video evidence, a multitude of witnesses and safety officers that exonerates us from these claims," Bay said in his statement, adding that his evidence "disproves their one paparazzi photo — which gives a false story."

Representatives for Bay didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Pigeons are a pretty big deal in Italy, and not just because they're among the 500 species of frequent flyers protected under the European Union's Bird Directive. In 2016, Italian celebrity chef Carlo Cracco ran afowl afoul of the law when he prepared a dish of pigeon meat on national television. But in Venice, the pigeon is apparently an unofficial mascot, though not all Italians of a feather flock together in their love of the creatures.