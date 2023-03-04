Secret goth Tessa Thompson sees a Creed III wardrobe and she wants it painted black.

The actress, who returns as Bianca Taylor in the new boxing threequel, revealed that the only disagreements she ever had on set with her Creed III costar and director Michael B. Jordan centered around her character's fashion choices in the movie.

"He has a say, of course, as the director, of anything that happens in the film, and he's very specific about clothing, which I didn't know," Thompson explained on The Tonight Show Friday. "We never disagreed about anything except for sometimes what shoes I would wear. He just has ideas about ladies' fashion."

Thompson pointed to one particular moment when Jordan immediately nixed her gothic vision.

"There was a party scene where I really wanted to wear something... I wanted to wear all black because I'm secretly goth. I never got to be in high school, so now I am," she joked. "And he was like, 'No, no, no. You're not gonna wear that.'"

In hindsight, Thompson said the fit that made the final cut was the right pick, even if it meant her hanging up her dark dresses. "He was right in the end. He was," she said. "I can admit when I'm wrong."

CREED III, from left: Michael B. Jordan, Mila Davis-Kent, Tessa Thompson, 2023. ph: Eli Ade /© MGM /Courtesy Everett Collection Michael B. Jordan, Mila Davis-Kent, and Tessa Thompson play a family in 'Creed III' | Credit: Eli Ade/MGM/Everett

"Talking to a lot of directors that have been through this before really gave me a good idea of what these experiences were going to be," Jordan said last October. "So I leaned on those conversations and that advice. I just got finished working with Denzel right before this project. So I had that wisdom and support that was there. It really helped me out a lot during prep, taking it a day at a time but also always planning 10 steps ahead."

Creed III is in theaters now. Watch Thompson discuss being a goth — and eat an egg for the first time??! — in the clip above.

