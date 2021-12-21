Michael B. Jordan on how his first time working with Denzel Washington wasn't what he imagined

Michael B. Jordan had long dreamed of working with Denzel Washington, and while that dream finally came true with A Journal for Jordan, it was not in the way he'd expected.

Speaking to :Blackprint, the Black employee affinity group for Meredith Corporation, Jordan admits, "My version of [working with Denzel] would've been us acting together in a movie." The Creed star says he always "looked up" to Washington's movies, and as an actor, "wondered what his process was going to be like. Like 'Damn I wonder how the greatest in the world prepares for a role? Or how does he rehearse?'"

Michael B. Jordan and Denzel Washington Michael B. Jordan and Denzel Washington at the premiere of 'A Journal for Jordan.' | Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Ultimately though, Jordan thinks he learned more from Washington as a force behind the camera than he would've acting alongside him. The Oscar winner directs A Journal for Jordan, a new film based on the 2008 memoir of Dana Canedy (whom Jordan is seated next to in the video above). Jordan plays First Sergeant Charles Monroe King, who fell in love with Canedy, and kept a journal full of wisdom to relay to their newborn son should he not make it home from war.

"It was incredible," says Jordan of working with his hero. "To be able to finally get a chance to break down a script with him, break down character, go through his prep process... it's something I'll take with me for the rest of my life."

Watch the full conversation with Michael B. Jordan and Dana Canedy above.

A Journal for Jordan opens in theaters Dec. 25.