Watch out, Jack Ryan! Michael B. Jordan's Tom Clancy thriller is coming soon to Amazon

Michael B. Jordan is bringing his latest blockbuster from the big screen to a big streamer.

Amazon announced Monday the Black Panther star's latest leading vehicle Without Remorse — the origin story of action hero John Clark, one of the most prominent characters in Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan universe — will premiere on its Prime Video service beginning April 30 as part of an overall expansion of Jordan's production deal with the company.

As part of the agreement, Jordan's Outlier Society banner will have an exclusive overall relationship with Amazon for TV projects, as well as a first-look film deal. The goal of the partnership is to "produce and acquire elevated films showcasing diverse, bold filmmakers and talent" for the studio's slate of originals, per a press release. It will also see Jordan working on fashion, Audible, music, and more with the company, including his collaboration with Amazon on its Alexa Super Bowl ad that aired Sunday during the game.

The release of Without Remorse will launch the new deal. The Stefano Sollima-directed film follows Jordan (who also produced the picture) as an elite Navy SEAL who uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the death of his pregnant wife at the hands of a squad of Russian soldiers. His road to vengeance sees Clark join forces with a fellow SEAL (Jodie Turner-Smith) and a mysterious CIA agent (Jamie Bell) in a plot that threatens to pit the United States and Russia against each other in an all-out war.

"Bringing Outlier Society's slate of film, television and multi-media content all under the same roof is an exciting next chapter for us," added Jordan. "Amazon's global and expansive reach offers us the ability to entertain and engage our audience in innovative ways, while maintaining our commitment to supporting a wide range of stories and storytellers. I'm thrilled to be kicking off the partnership with Without Remorse this Spring."

The film was originally slated to premiere theatrically via Paramount, though the studio ultimately negotiated a streaming deal with Amazon in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It joins Amazon as the streamer's latest major project tied to the Tom Clancy brand, as John Krasinski has fronted two seasons of the company's Jack Ryan television series since 2018.

Without Remorse premieres April 30 on Amazon Prime. See the new poster above.