Michael B. Jordan shoots down Superman rumors: 'I'm just watching on this one'

Michael B. Jordan may look the part of the Man of Steel, but it doesn't seem like he'll be suiting up as the DC Comics character, despite some rumors that have been floating around.

The Black Panther and Just Mercy actor responded to suggestions that he might be starring as Superman in a new movie during an interview for his film Tom Clancy's Without Remorse.

EW confirmed Warner Bros. tapped writer Ta-Nehisi Coates to develop a new Superman flick. Story details are under wraps, but reports suggest he's doing so with a Black Superman in mind.

"It's smart of DC to grab Ta-Nehisi to go ahead and adapt that project," Jordan told The Hollywood Reporter. "He's incredibly talented. It's going to be worth checking out. I'm flattered that people have me in that conversation. It's definitely a compliment, but I'm just watching on this one."

Jordan reportedly tried developing his own Superman movie in 2019 when he struck his production deal with Warner Bros. There's also a small connection between him and Coates, whose Black Panther comic book series that he wrote for Marvel became a stepping stone in Disney green-lighting the Black Panther movie, which starred Jordan as Killmonger. Disney CEO Bob Iger wrote in his memoir, The Ride of a Lifetime, how he put the movie as a "must-do" for the near future after reading Coates' comic arc.

But, as of right now, this all feels like wishful thinking for Jordan.

"You hear the whispers and the rumors and stuff like that and it's just a compliment," the actor previously told Jakes Takes in an earlier interview. "You know, I appreciate people that think about me in that type of way for these roles. I don't really have anything more to give on that other than it's just flattering and I appreciate it. But, you know, whoever they get or if it goes that way, I think it'll be an interesting thing to see."