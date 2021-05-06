Michael B. Jordan says his Star Wars audition was 'my worst audition to date'

The Force was apparently not with Michael B. Jordan during his audition for Star Wars.

During an appearance on the Just for Variety podcast this week, the Black Panther star revealed that his audition for 2015's saga-rebooting Star Wars: The Force Awakens didn't exactly go well. "That was probably my worst audition to date," Jordan said.

Explaining what went wrong, he continued, "I couldn't wrap my brain around some of the sides, because when you're reading for these high-level projects, there's never really any specificity in the sides. Everything's super vague; everything is secret." ("Sides" refers to the selections from a script given to actors to read from in auditions.)

"Reading through, I just couldn't connect it. I definitely bombed that one, for sure," he added. "I'm pretty sure I ran out of there, like, 'See you guys. I'm outta here.'"

Jordan said he had auditioned for the film back in 2013, fresh off of his breakthrough turn as Oscar Grant in Ryan Coogler's Fruitvale Station. It's never been publicly confirmed which Star Wars role he was up for, however.

The actor also recently addressed whether he might ever return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, noting that he was unlikely to be back as villain Erik Killmonger, but "Never say never."