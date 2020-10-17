Michael B. Jordan producing Static Shock movie for Warner Bros. and DC

Static Shock type TV Show

Michael B. Jordan is giving a jolt to Static Shock.

EW has confirmed that the Black Panther star is producing a movie based on the DC and Milestone Comics character Static, who became more widely known through the early-2000s animated series Static Shock. The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

Static Shock followed high school student Virgil Hawkins, who becomes the superhero Static after exposure to a strange gas gives him electromagnetic powers. Jordan addressed the news on Friday with a coy tweet featuring a Static comic book cover.

A potential Static Shock film was announced in August during the DC FanDome event, along with the news that DC is relaunching the Milestone Media imprint. The label was founded in 1993 by a group of Black writers and artists with the intention of bringing more minority superheroes to American comics.

“I’m proud to be a part of building a new universe centered around Black superheroes; our community deserves that,” Jordan told THR in a statement.

During the DC FanDome panel where the film's development was announced, Phil LaMarr, who voiced Static on the animated series, said, “Virgil is what I always wanted as a comic book kid growing up: Black Spider-Man. A good story can make you live it, feel it, and when it does, it resonates on a whole other level....It touched on archetypes as a comic fan that I loved, but also touched on my life as a Black man in the real world.”

Jordan will next appear in the thriller Without Remorse, which he also produced, and is currently scheduled to be released next year.

