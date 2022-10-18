Are you ready for round 3? A third Creed movie is on the way soon, and it marks the directorial debut of star Michael B. Jordan. Below, check out the film's first trailer, which introduces Jonathan Majors as a new antagonist — one with ties to Adonis Creed (Jordan) from way back.

At a press conference on Monday, Jordan said he'd been wanting to try his hand behind the camera for some time now. Original Creed helmer Ryan Coogler (who has a story credit on Creed 3) helped Jordan work up the courage to dive into directing.

"I was talking to Ryan Coogler back when we were doing Creed. He was just like, 'It's never the right time. You just gotta jump in the deep end and go for it,'" Jordan said. "So it just felt like it was the right time for me."

Coogler wasn't the only experienced director Jordan turned to for advice. Denzel Washington, who recently directed Jordan in the 2021 film A Journal for Jordan, also offered some wisdom to the younger star as he embarked on this new creative challenge.

CREED II Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed in 'Creed II.' | Credit: Barry Wetcher/Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures

"Talking to a lot of directors that have been through this before really gave me a good idea of what these experiences were going to be," Jordan said. "So I leaned on those conversations and that advice. I just got finished working with Denzel right before this project. So I had that wisdom and support that was there. It really helped me out a lot during prep, taking it a day at a time but also always planning 10 steps ahead."

Jordan also said that casting Majors gave the project a big creative boost, but he didn't give much information about who he plays. While the world has already seen Majors' physical transformation for the role, Jordan described the character simply as an "antagonist," rather than the more moralistic "villain."

"For me as a director, just to have that running mate and scene partner made all the difference in the world," Jordan said. "I think he's extremely talented. The world is finding out daily how incredible this man is. The work that he does is finally getting the props, you know, the props that it's due."

Jordan continued, "Jonathan was incredible, man. He showed up every day ready to go to war, ready to work. Me and him bonded in a way that I've never had the opportunity to before. This was my first time directing, and that relationship between know director and actor, I understand that now. It's a bond that will last forever."

Creed III hits theaters on March 3, 2023. Watch the first trailer above.