Michael B. Jordan pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman after late actor's record SAG Award nods

Michael B. Jordan is honoring his late friend and costar Chadwick Boseman after another historic achievement by the actor.

The Creed star shared an Instagram post on Friday after Boseman made history the previous day with four SAG Award nominations, becoming the first actor to do so in the film categories in a single year. In addition to nominations for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for both Da 5 Bloods and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Boseman received nods for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for Ma Rainey and Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his turn as Stormin' Norman in Da 5 Bloods.

Jordan posted photos from both films on Instagram, writing, "4. Still setting the bar higher. Miss you big homie."

Boseman, who died in August at age 43 after a private battle with colon cancer, is expected to be a major contender throughout this year's awards season for Ma Rainey and Da 5 Bloods. His performance in the former, especially — as ambitious, hotheaded trumpeter Levee — has earned substantial acclaim and is expected to net him a posthumous Best Actor Oscar nomination.

Jordan, who starred opposite Boseman in Marvel's Black Panther, previously paid tribute to the late actor in an emotional Instagram post in August, writing, "I've been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything. I wish we had more time."