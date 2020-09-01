Michael B. Jordan posts emotional tribute to Chadwick Boseman: 'I wish we had more time'

Black Panther type Movie genre Superhero

Michael B. Jordan has opened up about his Black Panther costar Chadwick Boseman's death, sharing an emotional tribute on social media just days after it was announced that Boseman died at 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

"I’ve been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel," Jordan wrote on Instagram along with photos of him with Boseman. "I’ve been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything. I wish we had more time."

Jordan shared his lengthy statement on Monday. "One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked, and now the truth of that means more to me than ever," he says. "Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not… I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness... Everything you’ve given the world … the legends and heroes that you’ve shown us we are … will live on forever. But the thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are. Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most... You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here."

The actor ended his tribute by adding, "I’m gonna miss your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts. I’ll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes. I’m dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets. 'Is this your king!?' Yes . he . is! Rest In Power Brother."

Read Jordan's full statement below:

On Friday, Boseman's family confirmed the news of his death in a statement posted to Twitter, revealing that Boseman was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and quietly battled it for years as it progressed to stage IV. "A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much," the statement said. "From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy."

The statement added, "It was the honor of his career to bring T'Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side."

