Michael B. Jordan says it’s unlikely he’ll return for Black Panther 2, but ‘never say never’

We may not have seen the last of Erik Killmonger.

According to Michael B. Jordan, we may not have seen the last of Erik Killmonger.

Appearing on SiriusXM's Jess Cagle Show this week, the Black Panther alum addressed whether he might ever return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When Cagle asked him how likely he was to reprise his role as Killmonger on a scale of 1 to 10 — 10 being very likely, and 1 not at all — the actor had a diplomatic answer.

"I'm gonna go with a solid 2," Jordan said with a laugh. "I didn't want to go zero! Never say never. I can't predict the future."

Admittedly, a Killmonger reappearance seems like a long shot, given that — spoiler alert! — the character died at the end of 2018's Black Panther. But the MCU has a past history of resurrecting the thought-to-be-dead, and there's always a chance that Jordan could pop back up in a flashback cameo.

Jordan added that he doesn't have much insight into the upcoming Black Panther 2, but he has tremendous faith in writer-director Ryan Coogler and how he'll continue T'Challa's story after the death of star Chadwick Boseman.

"I honestly don't know much at all," Jordan added. "All I know is they're developing a script that is a reflection of a lot of circumstances and tragedy that we had to deal with this past year. I know Ryan and Marvel are going to do the absolute best job at developing the story in a way that makes everybody happy and satisfied and honors Chad and moves forward with grace."

Marvel Studios' BLACK PANTHER Credit: ©Marvel Studios 2018

Coogler is returning to write and direct the upcoming sequel, and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has confirmed that Boseman's role as Wakandan king T'Challa will not be recast. Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, and Letitia Wright are all expected to return for the new film, which is scheduled to hit theaters July 8, 2022.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.