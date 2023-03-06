Michael B. Jordan's 10 best performances

All My Children (2003-2006)

Following The Wire, Jordan had a chance to prove his versatility as a regular on the ABC daytime drama All My Children for three years in the early 2000s.

Jordan portrayed Reggie Porter Montgomery, a troubled teen who was adopted by former district attorney Jackson Montgomery (Walt Willey). Chadwick Boseman originated the role, but was fired after voicing concerns about Reggie's "thuggish" racial stereotyping. Still, his speaking up did lead to producers revising the way the character was written once Jordan took over — a change Jordan credits his Black Panther costar for.

"I was playing this role not knowing that a lot of the things I was going through were because of what [Boseman had] already done for me," Jordan said in a 2019 interview TheWrap conducted with both actors. "It's hard to speak in the moment about how things we do can affect other people. But this is a pure example, right here on the spot — we ain't never talked about this before a day in our lives — to understand how what people do now can directly affect what other people do in the future. And the work that we're doing on Black Panther is hopefully doing the same thing for the next group of actors that are coming up, just like our predecessors opened up doors and made things easier for us."