Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson's cutest moments

Seija Rankin
November 22, 2018 at 10:00 AM EST
<p>Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson are the beating heart of&nbsp;<a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/11/19/michael-b-jordan-tessa-thompson-creed-2-cover-story/"><em>Creed II&nbsp;</em></a>&mdash; and they also happen to be <em>EW</em>&#8216;s current <a href="https://ew.com/movies/michael-b-jordan-tessa-thompson-creed-2-ew-portraits/">cover stars</a>.&nbsp;But as their fans know well, they often take their chemisty off screen. Check out our favorite moments ahead.</p>
Adonis and Bianca forever

Matt Slocum/AP/REX/Shutterstock
At the Philadelphia Museum of Art, November 2015
Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images
Surprising students at Canada's Queen Alexandra Middle School in November 2015
George Pimentel/WireImage
The world premiere of Creed in Los Angeles, November 2015
Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Giving the premiere audience what it wants
Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
The cuteness didn't stop when the red carpet did
Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
At the London premiere of Creed, November 2015
Joel Ryan/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Stepping out for a Big Brothers, Big Sisters fundraiser in Atlanta
Paras Griffin/Getty Images
Happy to see each other
Paras Griffin/Getty Images
With Creed director Ryan Coogler in Toronto
George Pimentel/WireImage
<p>Tessa, along with Lakeith Stanfield, presented Michael with the Best Villain award for<em> Black Panther.&nbsp;</em></p>
The 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
The world premiere of Creed II in New York
Dave Allocca/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock
One of the cutest scenes in Creed II
Barry Wetcher/Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures
Gearing up for a match in Creed II
Barry Wetcher/Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures
Be still our hearts
Barry Wetcher/Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures
With the notorious Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa
Barry Wetcher/Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures
A joyful moment from the original Creed
Warner Bros. Pictures
3 years later in Creed II
Barry Wetcher/Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures
The eyes say it
Warner Bros. Pictures
A sassier moment from Creed
Barry Wetcher/Warner Bros.
