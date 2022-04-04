When making the coming-of-age comedy Metal Lords about two high school kids obsessed with heavy metal music, writer/producer D.B. Weiss went right to the best of the best. Not only did the co-creator of HBO's Game of Thrones recruit Tom Morello from Rage Against the Machine to be the movie's executive music producer, he then went one step further to create his own heavy metal hall of fame for one pivotal scene.

EW can exclusively reveal that Morello, Metallica lead guitarist Kirk Hammett, Judas Priest lead singer Rob Halford, and Anthrax rhythm guitarist Scott Ian all pop up in the movie for one rockin' cameo. The four heavy metal legends appear as inner voices for main character Kevin (Jaeden Martell) — the angels and devils on his shoulder — as he debates a big decision.

For Weiss, the decision to recruit these metal trailblazers was easy, but he was shocked at how easily they all said yes. "That was just basically me throwing myself at the mercy of some people who were my friends and some people who I was friendly acquaintances with and some people I had never met before in my life, and just saying, 'We're writing a love letter to the music that you created and it would be an honor and a privilege to have you be a part of that,'" he tells EW.

Tom Morello performing with Rage Against the Machine, Kirk Hammett performing with Metallica, Rob Halford performing with Judas Priest, and Scott Ian performing with Anthrax Credit: Taylor Hill/Getty; Javier Bragado/Redferns; Martin Philbey/Redferns; Jerod Harris/Getty

Once the foursome got on set and started filming their scene together, Weiss was shocked again — this time because of how well they performed and evolved the scene together. "Tom has done a fair amount, I know, of on-camera work, but everybody involved just did such a good job of not just doing the dialogue but of ad-libbing conversations about what was going on," Weiss says. "There's a part of me that wishes that scene could've been five minutes long to include the full, Tarantino-length conversation because there was just a lot of really, really funny, smart and inside music pro sort of specific stuff being said that unfortunately, we only got to use a small fraction of."

Morello jokes that the full scene should be released someday — "Save it for the outtakes, for the extended edition Blu-ray," he quips — because Weiss let them run wild with it during filming. "We made stuff up, and it was super funny, like joking with friends about this situation that was unfurling before us," he says.

The biggest learning curve for all the rockers was realizing that a film set operated much differently than a heavy metal concert. "The principle difference that I noticed is the level of professionalism," Morello says with a laugh. "When it's time to do a take, you can get 80 people, key grips and lighting guys and whatnot, to be pin-drop quiet for as long as you need them to be. At a sound check, you can't stop like the rhythm section from playing — 'We just need it quiet for four seconds!' And you can't get that. No one's ever gotten it, and it will never be gotten. So I always marvel, like, why is everyone so quiet when you're asked to be quiet? That's sort of the signal to just misbehave."

Before Metal Lords hits Netflix on Friday, April 8, get an exclusive sneak peek above at the original song "Machinery of Torment," written by Weiss and Morello, featured in the movie.

