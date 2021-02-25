Game of Thrones creators' first Netflix film sets its cast of young rockers

The main trio have been set for Metal Lords, the first Netflix film from Game of Thrones series co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss as part of their overall deal with the streamer.

Jaeden Martell of Knives Out and the It movies will star in the coming-of-age comedy alongside Isis Hainsworth (Misbehaviour, Emma) and newcomer Adrian Greensmith, the latter currently studying at The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama in London.

Metal Lords, directed by Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist filmmaker Peter Sollett and written by Weiss, centers on two kids who want to start a heavy metal band in a high school where exactly two kids care about heavy metal.

Weiss produces the film with Greg Shapiro, while Benioff serves as executive producer with Bernie Caulfield and Robin Fisichella. Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine fame is set as the executive music producer.

The movie is one of many projects coming out of this two-person brain trust. Benioff and Weiss are also working on The Overstory series executive produced by Hugh Jackman, The Three-Body Problem based on the sci-fi trilogy of the same name, and the half-hour Sandra Oh dramedy The Chair.