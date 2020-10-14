Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, and many more stars board Adam McKay's Netflix film

You're not the only one bored of lockdown life. It seems like many high-profile stars are also eager to get back on set, because a bunch of them were just confirmed to join the cast of Adam McKay's Netflix film Don't Look Up.

Not much is known about the plot or premise of Don't Look Up other than it focuses on two low-level astronomers who embark on a media tour to warn mankind of an approaching asteroid that will destroy Earth. In other words, it seems a bit removed from McKay's recent Oscar-nominated films based on nonfiction, like The Big Short and Vice.

