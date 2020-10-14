Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, and many more stars board Adam McKay's Netflix film
You're not the only one bored of lockdown life. It seems like many high-profile stars are also eager to get back on set, because a bunch of them were just confirmed to join the cast of Adam McKay's Netflix film Don't Look Up.
First, take a deep breath. Okay, ready? Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry, and Tomer Sisley are teaming up with Jennifer Lawrence and Rob Morgan for Don't Look Up. Needless to say, that's quite a starry crew.
Not much is known about the plot or premise of Don't Look Up other than it focuses on two low-level astronomers who embark on a media tour to warn mankind of an approaching asteroid that will destroy Earth. In other words, it seems a bit removed from McKay's recent Oscar-nominated films based on nonfiction, like The Big Short and Vice.
Don't Look Up will be DiCaprio's first Netflix project, but not his only streaming one. He's also co-starring with Robert De Niro in Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon for Apple TV+. McKay also has a couple of other projects in the works; in 2018 it was announced that he would be working with Lawrence on a biopic of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, and earlier this year he was announced to be teaming up with Bong Joon Ho for an HBO TV series based on the latter's Oscar-winning film Parasite. It remains to be seen if those McKay projects will survive lockdown, but fans of the director's work have at least one very starry movie to look forward to.
