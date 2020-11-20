Hear Meryl Streep rap(!) on new original track from The Prom

Meryl Streep: record-breaking Oscar nominee, greatest actress of her generation, and now rapper?!

On Friday, Music Masterworks announced the forthcoming release of a cast album for The Prom, Netflix's movie musical directed by Ryan Murphy and based on the hit Broadway show.

The Prom (Music From the Netflix Film) notably features a new song original to the film, "Wear Your Crown," which celebrates The Prom's feel-good message and features Streep rapping.

"Gotta wear your crown or your tiara, it's the time to bust out the mascara," she raps. Others would argue that her work as The Witch in Into the Woods marked her first rapping effort in the aptly titled "The Witch's Rap," but this is its own unusual entity (and doesn't involve any magic beans).

Premiering Dec. 11 on Netflix, The Prom tells the story of a troupe of self-obsessed theaters stars — played here by Streep, Corden, Kidman, and Rannells — who descend on a conservative small town in Indiana to take up the cause of Emma (Pellman), a high school girl who wants to take her girlfriend, Alyssa (DeBose), to the big school dance.

"I wanted to make something that was in tradition of the old movie musicals that I grew up loving with my grandmother," Murphy previously told EW. "I wanted to make something that had the sparkle and the charm and humor of Singin' in the Rain."

Listen to "Wear Your Crown" above.