Jessie Buckley is menaced by many Rory Kinnears in trailer for horror film Men

In the horror film Men, Oscar nominee Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter) plays Harper who, in the aftermath of a personal tragedy, retreats alone to the beautiful English countryside, hoping to have found a place to heal. But someone or something from the surrounding woods appears to be stalking her. What begins as simmering dread becomes a fully-formed nightmare, inhabited by Harper's darkest memories and fears.

The twist? Well, there could be a few. But, judging by the movie's just-released trailer, most of the men in the film are played by Rory Kinnear, whose many credits include Black Mirror and Penny Dreadful, but is perhaps best known for portraying Bill Tanner in the James Bond franchise.

Men is written and directed by Alex Garland, the filmmaker behind Annihilation and Ex Machina and the writer of 28 Days Later and Dredd. Garland most recently created the sci-fi show Devs.

Men costars Paapa Essiedu and will be released in cinemas May 20.

