"I would do anything with Octavia, for Octavia," McCarthy exclusively tells EW.

Octavia Spencer won't have to drink alone this time — Melissa McCarthy is down to clown in a Ma sequel.

During an interview on EW's 3 Rounds video series (above), the Oscar-nominated Bridesmaids and Little Mermaid star says she'd love to appear opposite Spencer in a continuation of the beloved 2019 camp horror classic, which seemingly ended with the titular character dying in a house fire. However, helmer Tate Taylor — who previously directed Spencer's Oscar-winning turn in The Help — told us in 2021 that he has an idea for sequel, and now McCarthy is on board if asked.

"I would do anything with Octavia, for Octavia, in the ballpark of Octavia, if there's a picture of Octavia in the background at one point in the script — I would do anything for that glorious woman," McCarthy tells host Alexis Wilson, who asks if she'd be game to "avenge Ma's death" in a hypothetical sequel. "She's a better person, she's the funniest human I know, she's the kindest, smartest person I know. We've been friends for over 25 years."

LITTLE BIG SHOTS -- Season: 3 -- Pictured: Melissa McCarthy -- (Photo by: Mark Seliger/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images); MA, Octavia Spencer, 2019. © Universal / courtesy Everett Collection Melissa McCarthy, and Octavia Spencer in 'Ma' | Credit: Mark Seliger/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty; Universal/Everett

That friendship turned into professional gold for the stars in 2021, when they teamed up to play superheroes in Netflix's action-comedy Thunder Force.

For Taylor and Spencer, Ma was also a labor of platonic love: The duo rose through the ranks of the industry together and even recruited their longtime friend, Allison Janney, for a cameo in the cult hit.

"Honey, Tate has a way of talking all of his friends into doing the craziest things," Spencer said at the time of Janney's cameo, which saw her portray Ma's veterinarian boss who meets a grim fate at the hands of the murderess. "We had a ball. She's so fun. You see what I had to do to her… that's what she agreed to do!"

While a sequel to Ma has yet to materialize, Taylor told EW that he's envisioned a story for the character's grand return.

"My idea is that she's moved to another town, and she has open houses in another city and kills people in the open house," he explained in a prior interview. "I think she'd be a real estate agent in the Pacific Northwest, and just murder white people looking at McMansions. That's as far as I've gotten!"

