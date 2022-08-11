The Yellowjackets star fondly recalls filming the scene when she was 21 and having "these five children that I was wrangling."

Melanie Lynskey still keeps in touch with her babies ... in a bar(!) from Sweet Home Alabama

You never forget your first baby in a bar.

Melanie Lynskey sure hasn't. The Emmy nominee for Yellowjackets reminisced on filming her classic "baby in a bar" scene from the 2002 Reese Witherspoon rom com Sweet Home Alabama, revealing she still keeps in touch with some of those babies, who are now, of course, all grown up.

"The 'You have a baby in a bar!' scene I remember very well because I was, like, 21, I think, or 22. I did not have any babies at the time," Lynskey told InStyle. "And I had these five children that I was wrangling. They were so sweet. I'm still in touch with two of them. And they're very cute, very sweet kids."

While the scene turned out to be comedic gold, filming it was another matter. Let's just say babies aren't the best bar patrons.

"I remember the little baby was so hot and unhappy and wouldn't stop crying," Lynskey said. "And Reese was like — because she was a mom — she was, like, holding the baby and doing all her tricks. And I just, my heart was breaking. But it was, it's a funny scene!"

By the time she filmed Sweet Home Alabama, Lynskey was already a seasoned acting pro, having made her film debut in the 1994 Peter Jackson drama Heavenly Creatures, alongside another new face at the time, Kate Winslet. But it's her recent role in Showtime's Yellowjackets that's garnered the New Zealand native the most praise and accolades of her career, including an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

All this success nearly 30 years deep may have been a surprise for Lynskey ... had she not heard it first from a psychic.

"This sounds so crazy, but I talked to a psychic, who I love, and she told me this was gonna happen," Lynskey told InStyle. "It had been months and months since we shot the pilot, and she said, 'That show's gonna get picked up and it's gonna be really big, and you're gonna enter into a time in your career that you thought, if this didn't happen when you were 25, it was never going to happen ... It's about to happen.' "

