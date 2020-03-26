Meghan Markle returns to movies as Disney's Elephant documentary narrator

Meghan Markle has landed her first comeback role onscreen after stepping back as one of British royalty's leading ladies.

Disney announced Thursday the Duchess of Sussex will narrate its upcoming nature documentary Elephant, which marks the 38-year-old former actress' return to the screen after last appearing on the USA Network television series Suits ahead of marrying Prince Harry and joining the British royal family on May 19, 2018.

The announcement comes nearly one year after Meghan and Harry attended the London premiere of Disney’s photorealistic remake of The Lion King, where Harry was captured on camera engaged in a discussion with former Disney CEO Bob Iger in which he appeared to pitch his wife for future voice-acting roles. Later, in January 2020, the couple announced they would "step back as senior members of the Royal Family" to split their time between new endeavors between North America and the United Kingdom.

Elephant — directed by Mark Linfield (Monkey Kingdom), Vanessa Berlowitz (Planet Earth), and Alastair Fothergill (Our Planet) — follows an African elephant named Shani who, alongside her son, Jomo, makes an epic journey hundreds of miles through the brutal heat Kalahari Desert, dwindling resources, and the threat of predators in pursuit of a lush paradise on the other side.

The film joins Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman's Dolphin Reef as part of Disneynature's Earth Month collection. Both movies are expected to premiere April 3 on the new Disney+ subscription streaming service.

