Megan Fox wants to make a Jennifer's Body TV show: 'I love that movie'

Jennifer's Body type Movie

As the film's poster so eloquently put it, hell yes.

Megan Fox would like to make a TV adaptation of Jennifer's Body, the actress said in a new interview, news sure to delight fans of the 2009 cult classic. "I don't think it's a hard movie to make a sequel to," Fox told The Washington Post. "I mean, they should make it into a TV series. That would be cool."

A critically-maligned, box-office disappointment upon its original release, Jennifer's Body has been widely reappraised as a feminist-horror masterpiece in recent years. The horror-comedy stars Fox as a high school cheerleader who is sacrificed to Satan by an all-male band, but ends up possessed by a demon and begins killing her male classmates. In the wake of the #MeToo movement, many observers have read the film as an allegory for sexual assault and a female revenge fantasy, with its depiction of a complex female friendship (between Fox's Jennifer and Amanda Seyfried's Needy) also receiving praise.

"Jennifer's Body is iconic, and I love that movie," Fox told the Post. "This movie is art, but when it came out, nobody was saying that."

jennifers body Megan Fox in 'Jennifer's Body' | Credit: Doane Gregory/Fox

Many now point to the film's marketing campaign, which targeted a male audience by focusing on Fox's sex appeal, as a reason for its underperformance at the box office. "The movie was marketed all wrong," screenwriter Diablo Cody said in a 2018 interview. "They said, 'We want to market this movie to boys who like Megan Fox. That's who's going to go see it.' And I was, like, 'No! This movie is for girls [too]!'"

As director Karyn Kusama recalled in 2016, "They were so uncertain about really embracing the reality of the movie, which is that it was made by women and about women, and that the ultimate goal was to make a movie for girls. To see them suddenly make it a movie about Megan Fox looking hot, I was like, 'That's disastrous! She seduces guys, and then she eats their intestines! How is that appealing [to teenage boys]?'"

In the Post interview, Fox cited that marketing campaign as an example of the misogyny she faced in Hollywood at that time, along with a 2009 interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live that resurfaced online last year. In the interview, Fox spoke about being sexualized as an extra in Michael Bay's Bad Boys II at age 15, prompting laughter from the audience. (Fox has clarified that she was "never assaulted or preyed upon in what I felt was a sexual manner" by Bay.)

Fox told the Post that the Kimmel interview "was a microcosm of my whole life and whole interaction with Hollywood. It was just very dark... I was so lost and trying to understand, like, how am I supposed to feel value or find purpose in this horrendous, patriarchal, misogynistic hell that was Hollywood at the time? Because I had already been speaking out against it and everyone, including other women, received me in a very negative way for doing it."

Fox recently made her return to the horror genre with Till Death, now playing in theaters and on VOD.

Related content: