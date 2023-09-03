When Harry Met Sally's fake orgasm scene has been known to cause embarrassment… especially for Meg Ryan's kids.

In perhaps the most famous scene from the 1989 rom-com classic, Ryan's character Sally teaches Billy Crystal's Harry a very important lesson about a woman's ability to feign reaching climax, using a live demonstration in the middle of a crowded deli. It ends with another diner, played by director Rob Reiner's mother, reacting with the movie's most legendary punchline: "I'll have what she's having."

But if this remains a cherished moment in cinematic history, Ryan's daughter, Daisy True Ryan, and her son, The Boys star Jack Quaid, see things a little differently.

"It's funny, my son just called me this morning and he's in New York staying at a hotel that's right across the street from Katz's Deli [where the scene was shot]," Ryan said during a recent conversation with Carol Burnett for Interview magazine. "My daughter was here and everybody was on speaker, and they were like, 'Mom, this is a very unique embarrassment.'"

She continued, "He said, 'You know you can go into that deli and there's an arrow pointing down to the table where you shot that scene.'"

When Harry Met Sally Meg Ryan in 'When Harry Met Sally' | Credit: Castle Rock/Nelson/Columbia/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Katz's Delicatessen, which has been a New York institution for more than 130 years, is a popular tourist stop that does indeed honor the rom-com with a sign pointing out the notorious and coveted table. It even shouts out Sally's fake orgasm with the words: "Where Harry met Sally… hope you have what she had! Enjoy!"

Referencing the table, Ryan told Burnett, "I wonder if it's the right one." Given that the sign seems to incorrectly identify the deli as the spot where Harry and Sally first met, it's a fair question.

Quaid, whom Ryan had during her decade-long marriage to Dennis Quaid, has previously expressed his mixed feelings about his mom's role in the movie, even revealing that he didn't get around to watching it until adulthood. "I saw When Harry Met Sally for the first time recently," Quaid told EW in 2018. "Guys, when your mother has one of the most famous orgasm scenes of all time, you do not jump to the film, okay?"

His stance seems to be the family consensus because his sister also waited before watching the movie. The moment arrived when she was 14, thanks to some encouragement from their mother's fiancé at the time, John Mellancamp. But the awkwardness was worth it, at least according to Quaid, who considers When Harry Met Sally his favorite movie starring his mom.

"I saw it because I was doing a rom-com, and that's like the rom-com," Quaid told EW. "I watched it, and then afterwards I cried for so long, because I was so proud of her, and I immediately called her, and I'm like, 'I'm so sorry I missed this movie.' She's like, 'I've seen it like one time.'"

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.