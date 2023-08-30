This is not a drill! Meg Ryan is, at long last, starring in another romantic comedy — and we finally have a trailer.

The beloved star of When Harry Met Sally and You've Got Mail gets to bring her particular brand of quirky cute to What Happens Later, a film she also co-wrote and directed. The trailer showcases Ryan's Willa, a free spirit who believes in the power of magical thinking, happening upon her ex-lover, the perpetually anxious Bill (David Duchovny).

When their flights are delayed, the pair ends up stranded together in an airport that reveals itself to have mystical properties after the loudspeaker announcer begins to interact with them. Over the course of the night, they dig into why they broke up, what's happened in the 20-odd years since they last saw each other, and why they fell in love in the first place.

Meg Ryan and David Duchovny in Bleecker Street's WHAT HAPPENS LATER Meg Ryan and David Duchovny in 'What Happens Later' | Credit: Bleecker Street

The film is Ryan's second directorial effort (after 2015's Ithaca) and her first rom-com, marking a return to the genre with which she is most associated. "Sometimes there's a question of: Will they be together? Will they not be together?" Ryan said in quotes provided to EW from an interview conducted prior to the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike. "For that reason, [What Happens Later] sort of evolves the rom-com genre just a little bit. It's also about old people, and it's still romantic and sexy."

"It has a relationship to movies from the '40s, like Bringing Up Baby, in terms of the banter and the rhythm of things and a lot of that era of filmmaking," Ryan added. "Nora Ephron used to say about rom-coms that they were really a secretly incredible delivery system to comment on the times, and we do that in this movie."

Based on the play Shooting Star by Steven Dietz, the Bleecker Street film boasts a script by Dietz, Ryan, and Kirk Lynn.

What Happens Later hits theaters on Oct. 13. Watch the trailer above.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.