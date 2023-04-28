Kill Bill

Kill Bill is one of the many films to inspire the action sequences in Polite Society. There is a fight that takes place between Ria and her sister Lena, which is gritty and more grounded than some of the other bigger battle scenes in the movie. It take inspiration from the Bourne films and the Uma Thurman and Daryl Hannah brawl in Kill Bill. The brutal showdowns, both in Manzoor's debut and Quentin Tarantino's 2003 film, leave their surroundings trashed. It's very different from Ria's row with Raheela (Nimra Bucha) near the end of the film. Describing it as "balletic," the battle is more similar to the work of legendary fight choreographer Woo Ping. "I wanted as much wirework as I could in that fight," explains Manzoor. "I wanted to see the actors fly."