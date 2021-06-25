Meet Your Maker: Plan B director Natalie Morales shares her inspirations

One Day at a Time

The first time she watched the 2017 multicamera sitcom (a remake of Norman Lear's popular 1975 CBS series), which follows a Cuban American family, Morales found herself sobbing. "I was like, 'Oh my God, is this how white people feel when they watch anything?'" It showed her the kind of work she wanted to make herself. "A lot of the times when I've seen diversity on TV and movies - and that word is odd on its own - it feels shoehorned, and not made by the people who it is [about]. So it doesn't feel quite as honest. Nothing quite did it like One Day at a Time. I'm trying to do that, to make things that are relatable to everybody. And I think the way to do that is to do something that really connects to your own heart."