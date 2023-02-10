Daughters of the Dust

While writing the script for Eve's Bayou, Lemmons saw something in 1991's Daughters of the Dust. "I thought that Julie Dash was completely speaking my language as a filmmaker," Lemmons says of the film, which was the first feature film directed by a Black woman that was distributed theatrically in the United States. She went into a viewing believing that her language was obscure, but left not only feeling seen but having watched an audience be moved by Dash's film. "That definitely gave me fortitude in my vision," she recalls. Lemmons found the film presented Black people beautifully and had an aesthetic that she loved. Part of that was the location was a character in Dash's film, which was something Lemmons aimed to do in Eve's Bayou. "I wanted to unapologetically present Black people as being incredibly beautiful and that's something I related to in Julie's work," she explains.