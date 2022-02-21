Meet Your Maker: A Madea Homecoming director Tyler Perry on his biggest influences

As Tyler Perry prepares to bring Madea out of retirement for what will be her 12th feature film, A Madea Homecoming (out Feb. 25), he's looking back on the people who inspired him to get where he is today.

The multi-hyphenate billionaire, 52, has come a long way since his difficult upbringing in New Orleans. In addition to growing up in poverty, Perry was raised by an abusive man he later learned was not his father. Inspired to write stories as a form of therapy (after getting the idea from Oprah Winfrey's talk show), Perry managed to save enough money from working odd jobs to stage his first play, I Know I've Been Changed. Perry did everything from composing the music to designing the sets, even living out of his car for three months to keep the show going.

The play was far from an overnight success, but through his tenacity and relatable characters like Madea, Perry gained a following among Black Americans on the so-called "Chitlin Circuit," a loosely defined network of small theaters in Black communities across the country. By the time Oprah saw one of his traveling plays and invited him on her talk show, he was already making millions despite being virtually unknown in Hollywood. According to Forbes, "before he made his first film or TV show, Perry hauled in more than $100 million from theater ticket sales, moved $20 million worth of merchandise and collected another $30 million selling videos of the performances."

Now the entertainment mogul owns his entire creative output, which reportedly includes more than 1,200 television episodes, along with 22 movies and at least as many stage plays. He also owns a 330-acre studio lot in Atlanta, has a $150-million-a-year deal with ViacomCBS, and was honored with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at last year's Oscars. Below, Perry shares with EW some of his biggest influences who helped inspire him to become one of the most influential figures in Hollywood.

Sidney Poitier

Perry named one of his studio soundstages in Atlanta after the late Sidney Poitier, calling the first Black actor to win a Best Actor Oscar someone who "had this class, grace and the ability to be able to stand in between two worlds and bridge them together." Perry adds, "And still to this day as I think about the kind of man I want to be, the kind of father I want to be, the kind of entertainer I want to be, I think about him."

Perry, who was able to befriend his icon before Poitier's death earlier this year, says Poitier gave him the confidence to be himself. "Before there was Barack Obama, there was Sidney Poitier," the director says. "He was just an elegant man who let me know it was okay to be all of me. I didn't have to be the man with my pants hanging off my butt trying to be cool. I could be this kind of man who stood upright and spoke well and that for me was worth it all."

Oprah

An Oprah Winfrey fan since the '80s, Perry was inspired by the entertainer and entrepreneur to pursue his own dreams. Today, the producer counts the OWN CEO as a friend and collaborator who has guided him in critical moments.

"Oprah is one of those people who once she learned 'it,' she passed it on to those who wanted to listen," Perry says. "I'll be dealing with something in business, and I pick up the phone and say, 'Hey, I'm dealing with this,' and she's like, 'Oh, I went through that in '82. Here's what you do.' Having that kind of help is really great and to be able to call her a friend after seeing her for years on television growing up has been very inspirational and very moving to me."

Will Smith

"It was so inspiring to see him be a father, husband, man in this raw and open way," Perry notes. "People like that have come to this place in their life where they just want to open up and share so they can help someone else be better. That's what I try to do and seeing him do that really inspires me."

Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger

Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, both of whom were recently censured by their own party for participating in the committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, have been vocal critics of the rise of extremism in the Republican Party.

"They stand firm in what they believe, they're not bowing to pressure, and they are not fighting for reelection," Perry says. "What they're doing is standing up and telling the absolute truth against everyone in their party. I've never been a person that agrees with a lot of what they do or what they voted on, but to see them standing up and taking a stand against all that must be an enormous amount of pressure that is put on them daily. That is courage on steroids."

Adam McKay and Don't Look Up

Perry, known for being a master of improvisation, plays a morning network anchor in director-producer-writer Adam McKay's dark comedy Don't Look Up about a comet heading to destroy Earth. It was the freedom to get his improvisational moves on with costars Cate Blanchett, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, and Ariana Grande that made the filming experience a thrilling meeting of comedy minds.

"For Adam McKay to write this incredibly outrageous, insane story and put all these incredible actors together to come and play and have fun in a space that is so deadly serious is inspiring to me," Perry says. "Adam will let you throw out lines…I love those moments that are so funny that even the crew is laughing. Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, and Jonah Hill are a joke a minute. And Ariana was hilarious."

Aman Tyler Perry

The filmmaker's son, Aman Tyler Perry, is his ultimate inspiration. The child he had with Gelila Bekele in 2014 has made Perry think about life from a different perspective. "He is light, he is life, and he's everything that I was as a kid, but surrounded by love," Perry says, adding that his son's presence motivates him profoundly. "It makes me want to fight to make the world a better place. It makes me want to fight for our climate, politics and he gives me the strength to make me just want to go out and take a sledgehammer to all the things that are wrong with us as a country. He is the ultimate inspiration."

A Madea Homecoming hits theaters Feb. 25.

