Meet the new cast of Glass Onion suspects bedeviling Benoit Blanc

The Assistant — Peg (Jessica Henwick)

With a former model comes a long-suffering assistant, and in Glass Onion, that is Jessica Henwick's Peg. Henwick calls her character "an amalgamation of all the various assistants that I have met in my time." She explains her complicated dynamic with Birdie, saying, "In the original script, she's not written as someone who doesn't like her job. Of all the characters, she was the blank slate. And I went in, and I was like, 'This is not going to be interesting if this is a woman who enjoys this job. This is probably someone who's tried to quit three or four times, and she can't bring herself to do it.' I thought, 'Let's make this more than just an assistant and employee relationship. It's like a toxic love/hate dynamic between the two of them.' Peg despises working for Birdie, but Birdie can't live without her. And Peg knows that. And Peg loves her. We'll go from arguing in one scene, and then the next scene we're drunk and my head is in her lap. That sums it up for me."