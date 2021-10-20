Meet the recipients of EW's Breaking Big Awards at ​SCAD Savannah Film Festival

This year's SCAD Savannah Film Festival will celebrate some of Hollywood's biggest names, as well as some of its hottest rising stars.

The festival today announced additional honorees and programming for its 24th edition. First up, as a festival media partner, Entertainment Weekly is hosting the Breaking Big Awards and Panel on Friday, Oct. 29. This year's honorees include Alaqua Cox (Hawkeye), Caleb McLaughlin (Concrete Cowboy, Stranger Things), Saniyya Sidney (King Richard), and Suzanna Son (Red Rocket), who will participate in a panel discussion and receive their awards. EW will also host a photo and interview studio for talent and moderate select panels.

Additionally, Simon Rex (also from Red Rocket) will receive the Spotlight Award and Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog) will receive the Discovery Award during their respective film screenings at the festival. They join previously announced honorees Kenneth Branagh, Adrien Brody, Clifton Collins Jr., Aunjanue Ellis, Harry Gregson-Williams, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Phil Lord and Chris Miller, Mike Mills, Ruth Negga, Dylan Penn, Sandy Powell, and Odessa Young.

The Savannah College of Art and Design presents the event, which is the largest university-run film festival in the U.S., honoring both professional and student filmmakers and welcoming major industry luminaries, including award-winning directors, writers, and actors.

The SCAD Savannah Film Festival will take place in person and virtually from October 23–30.