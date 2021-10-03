Mean Girls stars Lindsay Lohan, Jonathan Bennett, and Amanda Seyfried mark October 3
In case you wanted to know what day it is, the Mean Girls cast is here to remind you that it's October 3, AKA Mean Girls day.
Lindsay Lohan, who played Cady Heron, uttering the iconic line, "It's Oct. 3," to Jonathan Bennett's Aaron Samuels in the film, Instagrammed a meme from the film, with a caption marking the special day in the lives of the movie's fans.
"It's October 3rd. 😊☺️💕🧡💕 #meangirls #itsoctober3rd," Lohan captioned the post.
Bennett (who commented, "What day is it?" on Lohan's Insta) created a video with actor Robert Buckley, his costar in the upcoming Hallmark Channel movie Christmas House 2, as he celebrated the special occasion.
"On October 3rd, he asked me what day it was," Bennett says to the camera.
"What day is it?" Buckley then asks.
Since it appeared Bennett filmed the clip on the set of the Hallmark project, he answered Dec. 18, the release date of that particular film, before trying the Q&A again with Buckley and getting actual Mean Girls day correct.
Amanda Seyfried, another Mean Girls star, noted the day on her Instagram, too.
As she shared the story of rediscovering a four-leaf clover she'd saved some time ago, she wrote that finding it again was a good reminder her "life has been a series of wonders and today is a good day to remember the incredible s--- I've gotten to do and find," she wrote, adding, "Also it's October 3rd. ☺️🍀."
Costar Daniel Franzese offered his thanks to the film's fans as he marked Oct. 3.
"Happy #MeanGirlsDay," he wrote on Instagram, next to a slideshow of fan art of his character, Damian . "I want to thank all of the fans of this movie that brings so much joy and adventure into my life. Every day I become more grateful for the follows and the dms and the words of support for my life and career. I'm grateful for each of your gasps or screams when you meet me or the tears we shed hearing your stories. Movies are healing. Comedies can especially be. They kept me going during all my darkest moments. My favorite movies hold the sounds of my best friends and my families laughter. Those laughs live in those movies. So it's not lost on me you're basically fangirling over a fan girl. Your fan art blows my mind tho. Every year more and more I get swept away in all your talents. You make me smile and feel important. You make me work so hard to put on a amazing show for you all. So this one day a year when I really have the Mean Girls fan's attention I want to simply say THANK YOU SO MUCH. I truly love you all."
Lacey Chabert also regrammed some images on her Instagram story to mark the day, including one from Sesame Street's Elmo that was captioned, "You can always sit with Elmo #October3rd," a reference to the film's famed quote, "You can't sit with us."
