Mean Girls stars Lindsay Lohan, Jonathan Bennett, and Amanda Seyfried mark October 3

"Happy #MeanGirlsDay," he wrote on Instagram, next to a slideshow of fan art of his character, Damian . "I want to thank all of the fans of this movie that brings so much joy and adventure into my life. Every day I become more grateful for the follows and the dms and the words of support for my life and career. I'm grateful for each of your gasps or screams when you meet me or the tears we shed hearing your stories. Movies are healing. Comedies can especially be. They kept me going during all my darkest moments. My favorite movies hold the sounds of my best friends and my families laughter. Those laughs live in those movies. So it's not lost on me you're basically fangirling over a fan girl. Your fan art blows my mind tho. Every year more and more I get swept away in all your talents. You make me smile and feel important. You make me work so hard to put on a amazing show for you all. So this one day a year when I really have the Mean Girls fan's attention I want to simply say THANK YOU SO MUCH. I truly love you all."