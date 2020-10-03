Mean Girls cast reunites on Mean Girls Day to help get out the vote

Mean Girls type Movie genre Comedy

What day is it? Why, it's October 3rd, of course. And you know what that means — it's Mean Girls Day 2020!

“It’s anything but mean to encourage people to vote," Couric said in a statement. "I love the fact that this reunion happened because everyone from Ms. Norbury to Regina George care about our democracy."

The reunion, which you can watch now on Couric's Instagram, features the cast sharing their favorite moments from filming the teen comedy, reciting their characters’ most iconic lines. and discussing the film's remarkable impact and legacy.

Also starring Lizzy Caplan, Ana Gasteyer, Tim Meadows, Lacey Chabert, Jonathan Bennett, Rajiv Surendra, and Daniel Franzese (all of whom also took part in the reunion), Mean Girls follows 16-year-old Cady (Lohan) as she attends public school for the first time, where she falls in with a group of popular girls led by Regina George (McAdams). Released in 2004, the film has become a classic of the teen movie genre with a devoted cult following, thanks in part to immensely quotable lines like "On Wednesdays we wear pink" and "Stop trying to make 'fetch' happen." The movie was also adapted into a Broadway musical, which is now being adapted for the screen.

You can check out the cast reunion here, and don't forget to register to vote!

Related content:

Episode Recaps Previous Ariana Grande's 'thank u, next' director says another Legally Blonde cameo almost happened By Joey Nolfi

10 great teen-movie house parties, from too-real to surreal By Mary Sollosi

Who’s playing who in Mean Girls the musical By Marc Snetiker Next