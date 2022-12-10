Mean Girls movie musical announces a cast that is so fetch: See who's playing Cady, Regina, and Damian

When it comes to our excitement for the Mean Girls movie musical, the limit does not exist.

EW has confirmed that Paramount has selected four of the core cast for the Paramount+ title. The film will bring to life the 2017 Broadway musical, itself an adaptation of the 2004 teen comedy.

Angourie Rice (Mare of Easttown) will star as Cady Heron, the role originally played by Lindsay Lohan in the film. The story follows the teen as her life is thrown into upheaval when her scientist parents move her from Africa to suburban Illinois. When she befriends popular girl clique, the Plastics, the hierarchy of high school social dynamics thrusts her into a world of backstabbing and betrayal.

Also joining the cast is Moana star Auli'i Cravalho as Cady's first friend at school, social outcast Janis, and A Strange Loop Broadway breakout Jaquel Spivey as "too gay to function" Damian. Reneé Rapp (The Sex Lives of College Girls) will reprise her Broadway role as queen bee Regina George, the character originated on screen by Rachel McAdams.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 15: Angourie Rice attends the Melbourne premiere of Mare of Easttown on April 15, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/WireImage) Credit: Sam Tabone/WireImage; Everett Collection

Mean Girls has remained a cult teen phenomenon since its 2004 debut, with the 2017 stage adaptation reuniting much of the production team. Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels will produce once more after shepherding the show to the New York stage, alongside Tina Fey, who starred in and wrote the original screenplay and then penned the book for the Broadway show.

Fey will also write the screenplay for the movie musical, which will feature music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin. Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr. are attached to direct.

Fans — and the film's original stars, including Lohan and Amanda Seyfried — have been clamoring for a Mean Girls sequel. Seyfried even pitched the idea of having the original cast take on their roles on Broadway for a week-long stint.

But much like her character Ms. Norbury, Fey is a pusher, and right now, she's pushing an adaptation of the stage musical ahead of any potential sequel.