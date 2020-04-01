Maze Runner cast reunites on video chat, playfully shades third film's plot
'We survived the Glade, the Scorch & whatever the third one was about. We got this,' Kaya Scodelario said.
The Maze Runner
- Movie
If you can survive acting your way through a muddled plot, you can survive anything!
The cast of the blockbuster Maze Runner film series recently held a digital reunion amid coronavirus quarantine, after which lead actress Kaya Scodelario offered some playfully shady words of hope to fans.
"We survived the Glad, the Scorch, & whatever the third one was about," the 28-year-old wrote on Instagram as she shared a screen grab from the online hangout, which also featured series actors Dylan O'Brien, Will Poulter, and more from the three-part Hollywood adaptation of James Dashner's popular novels.
The ensemble worked together on the big-screen trio between 2014 and 2018, helping the Wes Ball-directed series — including The Maze Runner, The Scorch Trials, and The Death Cure — collectively gross nearly $950 million worldwide.
In addition to the Maze Runner crew, Ariana Grande and Victoria Justice recently assembled the cast of their television series Victorious for a digital reunion as they practiced social distancing during the pandemic as well.
Related content:
- Justin Long and his brother think they have coronavirus but can't get tested
- Idris Elba says he and wife are 'stuck in limbo' after coronavirus diagnosis
- Coronavirus cancellations: All the pop culture being shut down or delayed
Episode Recaps
The Maze Runner
|type
|
|mpaa
|
|runtime
|
|director
Comments