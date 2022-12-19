Rom-com multiverses collide with Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, and Susan Sarandon in Maybe I Do
Thank god romantic comedies are back. Where else can you get veteran movie stars charming the pants off of audiences with the most improbable storylines?
Fresh off the cooling breeze of the Julia Roberts-George Clooney romp Ticket to Paradise, rom-com all-stars Diane Keaton and Richard Gere star as a married couple each having an affair with, unbeknownst to them, another dissatisfied couple, Susan Sarandon and William H. Macy in Maybe I Do.
Their kids (Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey) are, also unbeknownst to them, dating and when they start discussing marriage — watch out! We've got skeletons falling out of closets, Sarandon in a great wig and fur, and Diane Keaton Diane-Keatoning all over the place. We're back, baby!
Emma Roberts, following in Aunt Julia's hallowed, prat-falling footsteps, stars as Michelle, a plucky gal ready to settle down but her boyfriend Allen (Bracey) isn't so sure. How unsure is he? Diving in the way of a thrown wedding bouquet kinda unsure.
"Thinking it is a good idea to invite their parents to finally meet, a dinner is set and the games begin," reads the film's description. "To everyone's surprise, the parents already know each other well — all too well — leading to distinct, defining, and hilarious opinions about the value of marriage."
What are the odds of one married couple cheating with another married couple and their respective kids getting engaged? Well, this is rom-com country... so pretty high.
Written and directed by Michael Jacobs (Boy Meets World, Charles in Charge, Dinosaurs), Maybe I Do hits theaters Jan. 27.
