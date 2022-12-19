We've also got Emma Roberts, who, of course, comes from royal rom-com stock.

Rom-com multiverses collide with Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, and Susan Sarandon in Maybe I Do

Thank god romantic comedies are back. Where else can you get veteran movie stars charming the pants off of audiences with the most improbable storylines?

Maybe I Do Richard Gere, Diane Keaton, William H. Macy, Susan Sarandon left to right, Richard Gere, Diane Keaton, William H. Macy, and Susan Sarandon in 'Maybe I Do' | Credit: Endeavor Content

Their kids (Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey) are, also unbeknownst to them, dating and when they start discussing marriage — watch out! We've got skeletons falling out of closets, Sarandon in a great wig and fur, and Diane Keaton Diane-Keatoning all over the place. We're back, baby!

Emma Roberts, following in Aunt Julia's hallowed, prat-falling footsteps, stars as Michelle, a plucky gal ready to settle down but her boyfriend Allen (Bracey) isn't so sure. How unsure is he? Diving in the way of a thrown wedding bouquet kinda unsure.

"Thinking it is a good idea to invite their parents to finally meet, a dinner is set and the games begin," reads the film's description. "To everyone's surprise, the parents already know each other well — all too well — leading to distinct, defining, and hilarious opinions about the value of marriage."

Maybe I Do trailer. Credit:Endeavor Content left to right, Susan Sarandon, Emma Roberts, and Luke Bracey in 'Maybe I Do' | Credit: John Baer/Endeavor Content

What are the odds of one married couple cheating with another married couple and their respective kids getting engaged? Well, this is rom-com country... so pretty high.

Written and directed by Michael Jacobs (Boy Meets World, Charles in Charge, Dinosaurs), Maybe I Do hits theaters Jan. 27.

