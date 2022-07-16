Maya Rudolph's 6 most memorable roles

Away We Go (2009)

In Sam Mendes' indie dramedy, Away We Go, Rudolph delivers a beautiful performance. She plays a pregnant woman who travels across the country with her husband (John Krasinski) in search of the perfect place to settle down and start their family. At each stop, the couple experiences the strange, sweet, sad, and joyful aspects of life, and Rudolph explores what it means to be a parent and be responsible for new life. It's a subtle, moving performance that came on the heels of her departure from SNL.

Available to stream on: Peacock