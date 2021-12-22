Explore the robust history of Black cinema with these underrated gems from the Black Film Archive

From films depicting Black history to "one of the most radical films to come out of the studio system," Maya Cade picks deep cuts from the Black Film Archive.

The Black Film Archive is a treasure trove of Black cinema's history, and its creator is here to help navigate its riches.

Created by Maya Cade in August 2021, the archive is a curated collection of Black films released between 1915 to 1979 that are currently available to stream online. Driven by a desire to share her deep love of Black cinema with others, she built the archive from scratch, writing and researching every word that appears on the site. The result is "a confirmation of intent that doing something with Black people in mind doesn't narrow the possibility of what something can be; it strengthens it," Cade tells EW.

"I hope people take away that there's joy in Black cinema's past, and there's light there, and comedies," she says. "A lot of Black films has just been dismissed as dramatic. When we see it as one thing, we're minimizing what it actually is."

Recently, the archive received a special award from the New York Film Critics Circle. Cade's honored to have her hard work celebrated, but the distinction holds a different significance for her. "It's a celebration not just of me as an individual, but of Black film scholarship," she says.

While it was important for the archive to be exhaustive, the next step is ensuring it's also accessible. The aim is for people visiting the site not to be ashamed about their lack of awareness of these films and instead to engage freely. Cade plans to deepen the context on the website. "I really want to ensure that no one feels like the knowledge here is inaccessible to them," she shares.

Below, Cade picks five underrated movies in the archive and explains why she hopes more people will see them.

Maya Cade Maya Cade | Credit: Justice Namaste

The Horse (1973)

"A lot is said about Charles Burnett's later work as it should be, but in The Horse, the tender poetry is really moving. It's a short film that talks about a young boy keeping a horse company but also about so much more in the way that short films do. It has a great juxtaposition between the compassion children feel toward things and the limits of compassion seemingly of adults. A film for everyone to watch."

Watch The Horse here.

We Work Again (1937)

"Black people deserve a connection to the past and to see what it is was like to live in the '30s and '40s. What was that really like? We Work Again, which has this idealized projection of Black lives and segregated society, was commissioned by the public art project of the '30s. It features this idealized state of Blackness I think people find fascinating and there's a lot to draw from there. This film is specifically highlighted because Orson Welles has a play that is in the film, but when we think about what life was like, even if it's advertisements, people really yearn for a sense of what living in the '30s was like."

Watch We Work Again here.

Uptight (1968)

"I consider [Uptight] to be one of the most radical films to come out of the studio system. It is co-written by and costars Ruby Dee, and it chronicles what happens when a band of Black activists armed themselves for a revolution in the wake of Martin Luther King Jr.'s passing, in the wake of his assassination, and it really is a must-watch."

Watch Uptight here.

Uptight 'Uptight' | Credit: Archive Photos/Getty Images

America, They Love You Madly (1979)

"It's a candidate interview with John Lewis that was conducted in 1979. Lately, I've been thinking about hearing from our elders in their own words in a moment when they are doing their scholarship or before they are doing the thing we recognize them for on a national stage. This interview is recorded in the American Public Archive and is really special. He talks through early planning meetings for the March on Washington, his role in the Freedom Rides, and how he became the SNCC chairman."

Watch America, They Love You Madly here.

The Cry of Jazz (1959)

"Jazz may not be as popular to everyone today, but it's still my favorite musical form. This film examines the meaning of jazz and specifically the function of Black people in America and American music. It's kind of at this turning point of "is jazz just American music or is it Black American music?" The film really explains that and it's wonderful."

Watch The Cry of Jazz here.