Mia Goth's porn hopeful hits Hollywood with Halsey in first look at horror sequel MaXXXine
The Hollywood dreams of Mia Goth's Maxine seem to be coming true, at least geographically speaking.
On Monday, A24 shared its first look at MaXXXine, the upcoming sequel to Ti West's '70s-set X. In the film, Goth reprises her role of Maxine, who is now pursuing fame as an adult film actress in 1980s Los Angeles. "The life she deserves," reads A24's caption. Featured alongside Goth in the photo is a fur-clad Halsey.
X found an unhinged elderly couple having a homicidal reaction after realizing the young guests on their farmstead were shooting an adult film. West and Goth collaborated again on 2022's Pearl, a prequel in which Goth portrayed a young version of the aging slasher from X.
West is also directing MaXXXine, which features a star-studded cast that includes Kevin Bacon, Elizabeth Debicki, Lily Collins, Bobby Cannavale, Giancarlo Esposito, Moses Sumney, and Michelle Monaghan.
West shot X and Pearl back-to-back in New Zealand.
"If I'd had the forethought ahead of time, and could have written three in a row, we probably would have done it," the director told EW last year. "Unfortunately, I'm a bit of a slacker and I could only come up with two."
Goth was most recently seen in Brandon Cronenberg's horror movie Infinity Pool. West's other directing credits include 2009's House of the Devil, 2011's The Innkeepers, and 2016's In a Valley of Violence.
See that first look at MaXXXine above.
