Matthew Perry reveals Zac Efron turned down playing a younger version of him in new movie

Sorry, 17 Again fans — there won't be a spiritual sequel to that rom-com.

During an interview on SiriusXM's Pop Culture Spotlight With Jessica Shaw, Perry revealed he recently wrote a script for a romantic comedy in which he originally intended to star. "I finished a screenplay that we're out with to some people. I want to direct that," he said. "I have a small part in it. I wrote it for myself and then realized I'm 20 years too old to play this. So we're trying to cast the leads now."

Perry then revealed he offered the role to Zac Efron, saying the Baywatch star would be his dream pick to play himself. It's a bit of a full-circle moment, considering Efron played a younger version of Perry in 17 Again, but unfortunately, Efron turned down the part.

"He said no, so we've got to find someone who says yes," Perry explained.

Perry also revealed his dream casting for the lead love interest. "Aubrey Plaza almost did it," he said. "And that would have been perfect because I think she's great. There's some dramatic stuff in this too. She came very close, and it would have been perfect."

